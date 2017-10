Sept 20 (Reuters) - DOMINO‘S PIZZA GROUP PLC:

* FROM SEPT 20 UNTIL OCT. 19, 2017 IT WILL COMMENCE AN IRREVOCABLE, DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE UP TO £15 MILLION OF COMPANY‘S ORDINARY SHARES OF 25/48 PENCE EACH

* PURPOSE OF PROGRAMME IS TO REDUCE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* COMPANY INTENDS TO CANCEL ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED UNDER PROGRAMME