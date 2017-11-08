FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Enterprises ‍reaffirms FY underlying NPAT growth at about 20 pct
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 8, 2017 / 5:04 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Enterprises ‍reaffirms FY underlying NPAT growth at about 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd

* ‍Reaffirmed underlying NPAT growth to be in region of 20% for full year​

* Group same store sales rises 5.03% on previous corresponding period for first 17 weeks of trading of fy18​

* ‍Reaffirms fy guidance for same store sales growth for au/nz at 7-9% and japan at 0-2%​

* Co’s ‍upgrading same store sales growth guidance for europe to 6-8% (up from 5-7%) for full year​

* ‍Reaffirms it intends to open between 180 and 200 new organic new stores in FY18​

* ‍Expect australia/new zealand same store sales growth in h2 to be about twice that recorded in this h1​

* ‍profit growth would be appreciably lower in first half​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.