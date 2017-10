Aug 15 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd

* FY ‍net profit attributable to members up 24.79 percent to $102.9 million​

* FY revenue from ordinary activities up 15.4 percent to $1,073.1 million

* Final dividend of 44.9 cents per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)