FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Domino's Pizza quarterly results
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Domino's Pizza quarterly results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $1.32; q2 total revenue $628.6 million versus $547.3 million

* Says domestic same store sales grew 9.5% during the quarter; international same store sales grew 2.6% during the quarter

* Says on july 24, 2017, completed its recapitalization with receipt of $1.9 billion of gross proceeds

* Domino's pizza - borrowed $1.6 billion of fixed rate senior secured notes, $300 million of floating rate senior secured notes, entered new $175 million variable funding note facility

* Domino's Pizza Inc Q2 shr view $1.23, rev view $614.4 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.