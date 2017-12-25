BRIEF-Don Quijote Holdings announces shareholding structure change

Dec 25(Reuters) - Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd

* Says a Singapore-based firm LA MANCHA HOLDINGS PTE LTD transferred a part of shares of the company to DQ Windmolen B.V.

* Says LA MANCHA HOLDINGS PTE LTD cut voting power in the company to 6.4 percent from 11.4 percent and became the second biggest shareholder of the company from top shareholder

* Says DQ Windmolen B.V. increased voting power in the company to 14.8 percent from 9.8 percent and became top shareholder of the company from the second biggest shareholder

* Change effective Dec. 25

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/m8Wtbh

