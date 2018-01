Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dentsply Sirona Inc:

* DONALD M. CASEY JR. APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.

* DENTSPLY SIRONA INC - MARK THIERER WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER THROUGH FEBRUARY 11, 2018

* DENTSPLY SIRONA INC - CASEY SUCCEEDS MARK THIERER