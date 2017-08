BRIEF-Donaldson says amendment increases borrowing availability under credit facility to $500 mln

July 24 (Reuters) - Donaldson Company Inc:

* Donaldson Company - ‍on July 21, entered second amendment dated as of July 21, 2017, to credit agreement, dated as of December 7, 2012 - SEC filing​

* Donaldson Company Inc - amendment increases borrowing availability under credit facility to $500 million - SEC filing

* Donaldson Company Inc - amendment extends maturity date of credit facility to July 21, 2022

* Donaldson Company - ‍facility also has accordion feature that allows co to increase commitment under facility up to $50 million under certain conditions​

* Donaldson Company Inc - finally, facility includes $250 million term loan due July 21, 2022