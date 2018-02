Feb 23 (Reuters) - Donegal Group Inc:

* ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE - CLASS A (DILUTED) $0.10

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $190.8 MILLION, UP 7.7 PERCENT

* Q4 NET INCOME PER CLASS A SHARE $0.07 EXCLUDING TCJA IMPACT

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $181.1 MILLION, UP 7.2 PERCENT

* ‍COMBINED RATIO OF 104.8% FOR Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED TO 100.5% FOR PRIOR-YEAR Q4​