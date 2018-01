Jan 26(Reuters) - DongGuan Winnerway Industrial Zone Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned investment unit signs agreement to acquire more 27 percent stake in Yingde City Xinyu More Renewable Resource Co Ltd (target company), at the price of 81 million yuan

* Says unit will hold 78 percent stake in target company after transaction, up from 51 percent

* Previous news was disclosed on Nov. 6, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BVi682

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)