Dec 12 (Reuters) - Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS SALES CONTRACT WORTH 10.4 MILLION YUAN ($1.57 million)WITH JAPAN‘S OKURA CO LTD

* SAYS IT SIGNS SMART CITY AGREEMENT WITH OKURA, AUTHORITIES AND FIRMS FROM JAPAN, THAILAND, MALAYSIA, MONGOLIA AND INDONESIA ON GRAPHENE RELATED PRODUCTS AND APPLICATIONS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Aevt8I; bit.ly/2Bd6I07 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6172 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)