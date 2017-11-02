FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dorel Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
Sections
Featured
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
politics
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
uk
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
israel
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 2, 2017 / 12:54 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Dorel Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Dorel Industries Inc:

* Dorel reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue $642.6 million

* Dorel Industries Inc - ‍expecting “very good” Q4 with all segments delivering improved adjusted operating profit versus last year​

* Dorel Industries Inc - ‍dorel juvenile revenue for q4 is expected to be flat compared to prior year​

* Dorel Industries Inc - sees ‍dorel Sports Q4 adjusted operating profit to be in line with Q4 of last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.