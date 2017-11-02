BRIEF-Dorel Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Dorel Industries Inc:
* Dorel reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 revenue $642.6 million
* Dorel Industries Inc - expecting “very good” Q4 with all segments delivering improved adjusted operating profit versus last year
* Dorel Industries Inc - dorel juvenile revenue for q4 is expected to be flat compared to prior year
* Dorel Industries Inc - sees dorel Sports Q4 adjusted operating profit to be in line with Q4 of last year