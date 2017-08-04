FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dorel reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35
August 4, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dorel reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dorel Industries Inc

* Dorel reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue fell 4.1 percent to $611.3 million

* Dorel Industries - “Anticipate that Dorel sports overall will have a better second half than last year with an increased adjusted operating profit”

* Dorel Industries Inc says “we are currently seeing some weakness in mass channel which means Q3 results are likely to be lower than last year” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

