BRIEF-Dorian LPG Q2 loss per share $0.22

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Dorian LPG Ltd

* Dorian LPG Ltd announces second quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results and financing transaction for corsair

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.23

* Q2 loss per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $34.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.1 million

* Dorian LPG - ‍expect LPG imports to continue to be strong in fourth calendar quarter of 2017 and into first calendar quarter of 2018

* Dorian LPG Ltd - ‍net proceeds from sale and bareboat charter arrangement for Corsair​ will amount to $52.0 million

* Dorian LPG Ltd - ‍LPG demand growth expected from a no. Of planned new PDH plants & existing PDH plants that should ramp up after maintenance​

* Dorian LPG Ltd - ‍as demand in Asia for LPG begins to firm up in advance of heating season, markets will likely source incremental product from U.S.​

* Dorian LPG Ltd - ‍“optimistic” that LPG will continue to penetrate a variety of end user markets globally​

* Dorian LPG Ltd - will repay about $30.1 million of $97.0 million outstanding under bridge loan agreement​ from proceeds of transaction