BRIEF-Dorman Products Reports Q4 EPS $0.65

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Dorman Products Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS, ISSUES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.00 TO $4.23

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.10 TO $4.32

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 9 PERCENT

* Q4 SALES $227.7 MILLION VERSUS $229.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87, REVENUE VIEW $234.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.80 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 2018 NET SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE AT LOWER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* EPS BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM INCLUDED IN 2018 GUIDANCE, NET OF REINVESTMENT IN BUSINESS, EXPECTED TO BE $0.58 TO $0.62

* "WE REMAIN BULLISH ON AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET DESPITE SLOWER MARKET GROWTH IN 2017"