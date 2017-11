Nov 7 (Reuters) - Douglas Emmett Inc

* Qtrly total revenues $208.7 million versus $192.1 mln‍​

* Qtrly net income per common share - diluted $0.154

* Qtrly FFO per share - fully diluted $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $205.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)