Oct 13(Reuters) - Doutor Nichires Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it plans to repurchase 3.6 million shares (7.1 percent stake) at the price of 2,351 yen per share (8.46 billion yen in total) through takeover bid, during period from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13

* Settlement date on Dec. 6

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3khrAk

