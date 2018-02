Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MARK W. HAHN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍DOUG BLANKENSHIP, DOVA‘S PREVIOUS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN​

* DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MARK WILL OFFICIALLY COMMENCE IN HIS ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF DOVA ON JANUARY 31, 2018