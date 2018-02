BRIEF-Dover Reports Q4 EPS Of $1.88

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dover Corp:

* DOVER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.13 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.88

* Q4 REVENUE $2.0 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.01 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.73 TO $5.93

* SEES Q4 REVENUE $2.0 BILLION

* SEES Q4 REVENUE UP 13 PERCENT

* FOR Q4 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, EPS INCLUDED A $0.32 NET BENEFIT FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* DOVER - Q4 EPS ALSO INCLUDED RIGHTSIZING AND OTHER COSTS OF $0.25 AND WELLSITE SEPARATION RELATED COSTS OF $0.05

* ‍2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE BASED ON FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF 3% TO 5%​

* DOVER SAYS EXPECTS TO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OF WELLSITE IN MAY

‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WELLSITE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 16%​