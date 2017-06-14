BRIEF-Dow announces launch of Enlist corn in U.S. and Canada

June 14 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co

* Dow announces launch of Enlist corn in U.S. and Canada

* Ministry of Agriculture of People's Republic of China approved import of grain produced from corn containing Enlist trait

* Enlist technology will also be licensed to other seed companies

* Enlist corn will be widely available in U.S. and Canada, and will be sold as both smartstax enlist and powercore enlist hybrids​

* Dow Agrosciences is also ready for full commercialization of enlist soybeans and enlist e3 soybeans