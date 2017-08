July 13 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co:

* Dow announces changes in key executive leadership roles

* ‍Pedro Suarez named chief commercial officer​

* Matt Davis adds North American Geographical President role​

* ‍Joe Harlan retires​

* Chief commercial officer ‍Joe Harlan has elected to retire from company at close of Dow Dupont merger ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: