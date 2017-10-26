BRIEF-Dowdupont says sees Q3 ‍pro forma adjusted earnings per share of $0.55

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dowdupont Inc
* Dowdupont provides expected third quarter 2017 financial results, files historical pro forma financial statements
* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 GAAP net sales of $15.4 billion; pro forma net sales of $18.3 billion
* Says sees Q3 pro forma adjusted earnings per share of $0.55
* Says in light of accounting, reporting changes incorporated in historical, current quarter pro forma statements, co provided expected results for Q3
* Says Q3 pro forma adjusted eps expectation excludes $0.37/share charge for significant items
* Says Q3 pro forma adjusted EPS expectation also excludes $0.08 per share charge for Dupont amortization of intangible assets
* Q3 revenue view $17.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S