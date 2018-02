BRIEF-DowDupont Sees Q1 Net Sales of $20.5 Bln to $21.3 Bln

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dowdupont Inc:

* DOWDUPONT SEES Q1 NET SALES $20.5 BILLION - $21.3 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $22.27 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DOWDUPONT SEES Q1 NET SALES EX. AGRICULTURE SEGMENT UP ABOUT 8 PERCENT

* SEES FY18 SALES UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS PERCENT AND EPS UP MID-TO HIGH-TEENS PERCENT

* SEES FY18 AGRICULTURE SEGMENT NET SALES UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS PERCENT

* SEES FY18 PERFORMANCE MATERIALS & COATINGS NET SALES UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS PERCENT

* DOWDUPONT - SEES Q1 NET SALES FOR AGRICULTURE ‍​FLAT IN THE FIRST HALF; 45 PERCENT OF FIRST HALF SALES, EARNINGS EXPECTED TO LAND IN Q1

* DOWDUPONT - SEES Q1 NET SALES FOR PERFORMANCE MATERIALS & COATINGS UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS PERCENT

* DOWDUPONT - SEES Q1 NET SALES FOR INDUSTRIAL INTERMEDIATES & INFRASTRUCTURE UP MID-TWENTIES PERCENT

* DOWDUPONT - SEES Q1 NET SALES FOR PACKAGING & SPECIALTY PLASTICS UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS PERCENT

* SEES FY18 INDUSTRIAL INTERMEDIATES & INFRASTRUCTURE NET SALES UP ABOUT 10 PERCENT

* SEES FY18 PACKAGING & SPECIALITY PLACTICS NET SALES FLAT VERSUS FY17