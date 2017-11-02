FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DowDuPont total pretax restructuring charges to be recorded include about $875 mln to $975 mln severance and related benefits costs
November 2, 2017 / 10:49 AM / in a day

BRIEF-DowDuPont total pretax restructuring charges to be recorded include about $875 mln to $975 mln severance and related benefits costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc

* DowDuPont - Total pretax restructuring charges to be recorded include about $875 million-$975 million severance and related benefits costs, among others

* DowDuPont- Pretax restructuring charge of $2 billion also include about $450 million-$800 million asset related charges, $400 million-$450 million contract terminations costs

* DowDuPont- Expects to record pretax restructuring charges of about $1 billion in Q4; remaining restructuring charges to be incurred by end of 2019

* DowDuPont- Expects future cash payments related to the pretax restructuring charge to be about $1,275 million-$1,425 million

* DowDuPont- The future cash payments of $1,275 million-$1,425 million primarily related to payment of severance & related benefits & contract termination costs Source text: [bit.ly/2h4BLmW] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
