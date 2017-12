Dec 18 (Reuters) - Downer EDI Ltd: ​

* REFERS TO PREVIOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON LETTERS OF AWARD RECEIVED FROM ADANI MINING PTY LTD FOR CARMICHAEL COAL MINE PROJECT SINCE 2014

* ‍ADANI WILL PROGRESS ITS CARMICHAEL COAL MINE AS AN OWNER OPERATOR

* ADANI & DOWNER MUTUALLY AGREED TO CANCEL ALL LETTERS OF AWARD REGARDING MINE SERVICES & RELATED INFRASTRUCTURE

* DOWNER TO PROVIDE TRANSITIONAL ASSISTANCE TO ADANI UNTIL MARCH 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: