BRIEF-Downer EDI Raises Co's Stand-Alone Guidance For FY18

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Downer EDI Ltd:

* DOWNER EDI SEES FY18 CONSOLIDATED UNDERLYING NPATA OF $295 MILLION BEFORE MINORITY INTERESTS​

* ‍COST SYNERGIES EXPECTED TO EXCEED ORIGINAL ESTIMATES WITH AROUND $25 MILLION IDENTIFIED IN ANNUALISED PROCUREMENT SAVINGS​

* - ‍TARGETING FY18 DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO OF AROUND 50% TO 60% OF CONSOLIDATED UNDERLYING NPATA, ADJUSTED FOR ROADS DIVIDENDS PAID​

* - RAISES ‍DOWNER'S STAND-ALONE GUIDANCE FOR FY18 BY $5 MILLION TO NPATA OF $202 MILLION, OR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $195 MILLION​