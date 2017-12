Dec 11 (Reuters) - Downer EDI Ltd:

* CO WITH JV PARTENER ‍AUSENCO PTY AWARDED CONTRACT BY OZ MINERALS CARRAPATEENA PTY LTD FOR WORK AT CARRAPATEENA COPPER GOLD MINE PROJECT​

* ‍INITIAL LNTP WORKS VALUED AT ABOUT $100 MILLION WITH FULL CONTRACT VALUE ESTIMATED AT ABOUT $312 MILLION​