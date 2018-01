Jan 23 (Reuters) - Dp Eurasia Nv:

* FY TOTAL GROUP SYSTEM SALES OF TRY 859.8 MILLION VERSUS TRY 647.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY LFL SYSTEM SALES IN RUSSIA UP 28.9% VERSUS 41.6% YEAR AGO

* FY LFL SYSTEM SALES IN TURKEY UP 10.0% VERSUS 7.0% YEAR AGO

* BOARD EXPECTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2017 TO BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS Source text for Eikon:

