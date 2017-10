BRIEF-DP Eurasia NV H1 ‍adjusted EBITDA up 26.4% to 39.4 mln lira

Sept 19 (Reuters) - DP EURASIA NV:

* H1 ‍GROUP REVENUE UP 38.5% AND SYSTEM SALES UP 29.0%, DRIVEN BY BOTH LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH AND STORE OPENINGS​

* H1 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 26.4% TO TRY 39.4 MILLION (2016: TRY 31.2 MILLION)​

* ‍RUSSIAN COMMISSARY EXPANSION PROGRAM ON TRACK AND EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2017, CAPEX GUIDANCE UNCHANGED FOR FULL YEAR​

* H1 SAYS ADJUSTED NET INCOME TRY (0.8) MILLION; AFFECTED BY FX LOSS OF TRY 7.3 MILLION (2016: FX GAIN OF TRY 5.5 MILLION)

* H1 REVENUE TRY 289.8 MILLION VERSUS TRY 209.3 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* H1 GROUP SYSTEM SALES TRY 398.5 MILLION VERSUS TRY 308.8 MILLION YEAR AGO