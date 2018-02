Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dpw Holdings Inc:

* DPW HOLDINGS - ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPERATIONS OF FLEXISPHERE, AN IT MANAGED SERVICES PROVIDER THAT WILL WORK WITH CO‘S UNIT SUPER CRYPTO MINING

* DPW HOLDINGS INC - FLEXISPHERE IS EXPECTED TO BE A MAJORITY-CONTROLLED SUBSIDIARY OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: