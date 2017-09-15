FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-D.R. Horton Inc says experienced minimal damage to homes under construction in Houston
September 15, 2017 / 4:54 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-D.R. Horton Inc says experienced minimal damage to homes under construction in Houston

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc:

* Says experienced minimal damage to homes under construction in Houston, teams have resumed full operations‍​

* Says Florida divisions are currently assessing the storm’s damage and its potential impact on their operational schedules‍​

* Says do not currently expect any impact to previously issued preliminary fiscal 2018 guidance

* Says fourth quarter home closings will likely be below the low end of previously announced backlog conversion guidance range of 88% to 90%​ Further company coverage:

