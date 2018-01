Jan 9 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc:

* D.R. HORTON INC, AMERICA’S BUILDER, UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR IMPACT OF NEW U.S. TAX LAW

* D.R. HORTON INC - ‍REVISING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE BY LOWERING ESTIMATE FOR FISCAL 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO ABOUT 26%​

* D.R. HORTON INC - TAX ACT WILL RESULT IN A CHARGE OF ABOUT $115 MILLION IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: