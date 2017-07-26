FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
BRIEF-D.R. Horton reports Q3 earnings per share $0.76
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-D.R. Horton reports Q3 earnings per share $0.76

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc:

* D.R. Horton Inc America’s builder, reports fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 net sales orders up 13 percent to $3.9 billion

* D.R. Horton Inc says Q3 net sales orders increased 13 pct in value to $3.9 bln and 11 pct in homes to 13,040

* D.R. Horton Inc says Q3 homes closed increased 17 pct in value to $3.7 bln and 16 pct in homes to 12,497

* D.R. Horton - sales order backlog of homes under contract at June 30, 2017 increased 3 pct to 15,161 homes and 6 pct in value to $4.6 bln

* D.R. Horton Inc says homes in inventory at June 30, 2017 increased 9 pct to 27,600 homes compared to 25,300 homes at June 30, 2016

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍homebuilding revenue for Q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 17 pct to $3.7 bln from $3.1 bln in same quarter of fiscal 2016​

* D.R. Horton Inc says subsequent to quarter-end, company's board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $200 mln of company's common stock

* D.R. Horton Inc says transaction with Forestar Group is expected to close during company's Q1 of fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.