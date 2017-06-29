BRIEF-D.R. Horton says merger agreement with Forestar contains termination rights for co,Forestar, in event merger is not consummated by Jan 25

June 29 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton Inc - Merger agreement with Forestar contains termination rights for co,Forestar, in event merger is not consummated by Jan 25, 2018

* D.R. Horton Inc - Forestar must pay co $20 million termination fee if co terminates merger following change of recommendation - SEC Filing

* D.R. Horton - Merger agreement contains termination rights for co, Forestar, including mutual termination right if merger is not consummated by Jan 25, 2018

* D.R. Horton - ‍upon termination of deal if Forestar stockholders don't approve deal/certain circumstances, Forestar to pay co upto $4 million for expenses incurred by co​