BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple reports Q3 EPS of $1.11

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 core earnings per share $1.10

* Q3 earnings per share $1.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 core earnings per share $4.50 to $4.57

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - ‍continues to expect FY 2017 capital spending to be approximately 3% of net sales​

* Dr Pepper Snapple-hurricanes,earthquakes in U.S.,Mexico estimated to have decreased volume,net sales by abt 0.5% &core income from operations by abt 2% in quarter​

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - ‍sees 2017 net sales growth of about 4.5%

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - qtrly net sales $1,740 million versus $1,680 million last year

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - continues to expect to repurchase shares of its common stock of $450 million to $500 million in 2017​

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - sees 2017 ‍organic volume growth is now expected to be over 1%​

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - ‍recent hurricanes and earthquakes in U.S. and Mexico are expected to reduce core EPS by $0.02 for 2017​