Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:

* QTRLY NET SALES $1,643 MILLION VERSUS $1,578 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE DILUTED $2.81‍​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.66 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DR PEPPER - RECOGNIZED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $297 MILLION, MAINLY DRIVEN BY REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, INCREASED DILUTED EPS BY $1.62 FOR FY

* DR PEPPER - BEGINNING IN 2018, BELIEVE EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 26%-27%