FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple - updating 2017 profit forecast​
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 20, 2017 / 9:47 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple - updating 2017 profit forecast​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr Pepper Snapple - ‍is updating 2017 earnings per share guidance for anticipated effects of default by supplier of resin to our operations in Mexico​

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - ‍is updating its 2017 earnings per share guidance​

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - ‍now updating 2017 EPS guidance range to $4.53 - $4.63- SEC filing​

* Dr Pepper Snapple says ‍has procured extra sources of resin needed for operations, expects to write-off certain prepaid resin inventory​ - SEC filing

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - ‍procured additional sources of resin needed for its operations and expects to write-off certain prepaid resin inventory​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - ‍anticipate that default will negatively impact 2017 operating income by approximately $0.03 per share, mostly in Q3​

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group-operations recently impacted by hurricanes affecting South Texas, Southeastern U.S., Caribbean, earthquake occurring in Mexico​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2yqdNpW) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.