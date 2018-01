BRIEF-Draegerwerk FY ‍Net Sales Up By Roughly 1.9 Percent To Some EUR 2.57 Bln​

Jan 12 (Reuters) - DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA:

* FY ‍NET SALES INCREASED BY ROUGHLY 1.9 PERCENT TO SOME EUR 2.57 BILLION​

* ‍EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO HAVE STOOD AT BETWEEN 5.8 AND 6.1 PERCENT IN 2017 (2016: 5.4 PERCENT)​

* ‍ANTICIPATES NET SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 2.0 AND 5.0 PERCENT (NET OF CURRENCY EFFECTS) IN 2018​

* ‍PROFITABILITY IS LIKELY TO FALL SLIGHTLY FOR A SHORT TIME​

* ‍PROFITABILITY IS LIKELY TO FALL SLIGHTLY FOR A SHORT TIME​

* ‍EBIT MARGIN IS LIKELY TO BE BETWEEN 4.0 AND 6.0 PERCENT IN 2018 AND ALSO IN 2019​