BRIEF-Draft of agreement between SinnerSchrader and Accenture Digital Holdings GmbH

Oct 20 (Reuters) - SINNERSCHRADER AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SINNERSCHRADER AG: DRAWING UP A DRAFT OF A CONTROL AND PROFIT TRANSFER AGREEMENT BETWEEN SINNERSCHRADER AG AND ACCENTURE DIGITAL HOLDINGS GMBH / ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FIGURES FOR THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR AND A FORECAST FOR 2017/2018 ET SEQ.

* ‍GROUP‘S PLANS FOR CURRENT 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR PROVIDE FOR SALES REVENUE IN AMOUNT OF 63.8 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍GROUP‘S PLANS FOR CURRENT 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR PROVIDE FOR OPERATING RESULT OF 5.2 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍IN TWO SUBSEQUENT YEARS, REVENUE SHOULD SHOW DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH TO UP TO 78.4 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍OPERATING MARGIN SHOULD IMPROVE TO UP TO 11.4 PER CENT IN 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍DRAFT OF AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR CASH COMPENSATION OF EUR 10.21 PER SINNERSCHRADER SHARE​

* ‍‍DRAFT OF AGREEMENT SEES COMPENSATION PAYMENT FOR OUTSIDE SHAREHOLDERS OF EUR 0.27 GROSS PER FULL FY

* FY 2016/2017 ‍REVENUE OF 56.7 MILLION EUROS AND OPERATING RESULT OF 6.3 MILLION EUROS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)