BRIEF-Dragon Victory International enters strategic agreement with Shenzhen Wedo Union Technology

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dragon Victory International Ltd

* Dragon Victory International Limited enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Wedo Union Technology Co. Ltd for incubation services upgrade

* Dragon Victory International -‍ objective of collaboration is to launch new model of “crowd-creating, crowdfunding, crowdsourcing, and crowd-serving”​

* Dragon Victory International - co to raise funding for Wedo Union’s incubation projects, plans to establish a specific venture capital fund

* Dragon Victory International - ‍Wedo Union will provide shared office spaces, incubation services to projects that utilize platform of LYL​