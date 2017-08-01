FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Dragonwave announces director resignations, TSX, Nasdaq delisting
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Dragonwave announces director resignations, TSX, Nasdaq delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - DragonWave Inc

* Announces director resignations and delisting from TSX and Nasdaq

* Peter Allen, Claude Haw, Cesar Cesaratto and Lori O'Neill have resigned from company's board of directors​

* Nasdaq stock market issued a notice to company indicating its decision to delist company's common shares

* Expected that company's shares will remain suspended from trading on both TSX and Nasdaq​

* Nasdaq stock market issued a notice to company indicating suspending trading in common shares effective on august 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.