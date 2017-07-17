BRIEF-Dream Global REIT announces acquisition in the Netherlands

July 17 (Reuters) - Dream Global REIT

* Dream Global REIT announces transformational acquisition in the Netherlands for $903 million and $300 million public offering of units

* Deal immediately accretive to FFO and AFFO per unit by over 10 pct

* Dream Global REIT - cash portion of purchase price is to be funded by proceeds of a $300 million bought deal public offering of units in Canada

* Dream Global REIT - purchase price for transaction and related transaction costs will be satisfied in cash and in units of REIT

* Dream Global REIT - deal is expected to reduce REIT's payout ratio

* Dream Global REIT - ‍REIT will satisfy EUR 60 million ($87.1 million) of purchase price through issuance of units to vendors, on a private placement basis​

* Dream Global REIT - in order to partially finance purchase price for transaction, REIT has received committed financing from Morgan Stanley

* Dream Global REIT - co will launch an expected EUR375 million ($544.3 million) European offering of senior unsecured notes with an expected term of 4.4 years

* Dream Global REIT - will target disposition of approximately EUR100 million of non-core assets over next 12 to 18 month

* Dream Global REIT - ‍transaction portfolio consists of 135 properties​

* Dream Global REIT - net proceeds from sale of properties will be reinvested into acquisitions of assets in REIT's core markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: