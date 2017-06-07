BRIEF-Dream Global REIT reports acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany

June 7 (Reuters) - Dream Global Reit:
* Dream Global REIT increases exposure to top german office market with acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany
* Dream Global REIT - deal for eur92.0 million
* Dream Global REIT - purchase price will be financed through proceeds from trust's recent equity offering and a new eur55.2 million mortgage for 10 years