2 months ago
BRIEF-Dream Global REIT reports acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Europes
June 7, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dream Global REIT reports acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Dream Global Reit:

* Dream Global REIT increases exposure to top german office market with acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany

* Dream Global REIT - deal for ‍eur92.0 million​

* Dream Global REIT - ‍purchase price will be financed through proceeds from trust's recent equity offering and a new eur55.2 million mortgage for 10 years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

