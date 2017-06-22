FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports on non-core office property dispositions
June 22, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports on non-core office property dispositions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports on non-core office property dispositions

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives - entered conditional contract to sell ownership interest in portfolio of income properties co-owned with Dream Office REIT

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - deal for gross proceeds of approximately $110.6 million

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - trust's share of expected net proceeds, before transaction costs, and closing adjustments, is about $58.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

