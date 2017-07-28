FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
BRIEF-Dril-Quip Inc announces results for second quarter 2017
July 28, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Dril-Quip Inc announces results for second quarter 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Dril-quip Inc

* Q2 revenue $128 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.9 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00 including items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "‍experienced disappointing product bookings primarily due to weakening commodity prices during quarter"​

* Says ‍believe difficult market conditions will persist at least throughout remainder of 2017​

* Says ‍currently anticipate revenues for second half of 2017 could be as much as 20 percent lower than revenues from first half of 2017​

* FY2017 revenue view $455.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dril-Quip - "continue to believe we will, barring any further unexpected deterioration in oil prices, be free cash flow positive for balance of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

