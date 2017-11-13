FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Drillisch AG revenue up 9.9 pct to 1.965 bln euros for 9 months
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 13, 2017 / 9:33 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Drillisch AG revenue up 9.9 pct to 1.965 bln euros for 9 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Drillisch Ag

* 9 months EBITDA from continuing operations rose 24.7 percent to 352.7 million euros

* 9 months revenue rose 9.9 percent to 1.965 billion euros

* ‍Confirmation of forecasts for 2017​

* ‍MVNO subscribers increased by 96.6 percent to 8.06 million​ for 9 months of 2017

* Drillisch AG - ‍For combined entity, which includes Drillisch numbers from Sept, expect adjusted EBITDA in 2017 in amount of 520 million euros to 530 million​ euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

