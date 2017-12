Dec 28 (Reuters) - DRILLISCH AG:

* REORGANISES SALES STRUCTURE OF YOURFONE BRAND

* STRATEGIC ALLIANCE AGREED BETWEEN UNIT DRILLISCH ONLINE AG AND APTUS, A CONSORTIUM AFFILIATED TO RENÉ SCHUSTER

* APTUS HAS ACQUIRED YOURFONE SHOP GMBH WITH AROUND 100 DRILLISCH ONLINE SHOPS WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JAN 2018

