Aug 2 (Reuters) - Drive Shack Inc

* Drive Shack Inc. announces second quarter 2017 results and declares third quarter 2017 preferred stock dividends

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Qtrly total revenues $81.4 million versus $84.5 million