March 7 (Reuters) - Drive Shack Inc:

* DRIVE SHACK INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND DECLARES FIRST QUARTER 2018 PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS

* DRIVE SHACK INC - QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER WA BASIC SHARE $0.38

* DRIVE SHACK INC QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $70.4 MILLION VERSUS $69.1 MILLION​

* DRIVE SHACK INC - QTRLY CORE LOSS PER WA BASIC SHARE $0.02‍​