Jan 11 (Reuters) - DryShips Inc:

* DRYSHIPS INC. ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF ITS FOURTH VERY LARGE GAS CARRIER 10 YEAR TIME CHARTER WITH AN OIL MAJOR TRADING COMPANY

* DRYSHIPS INC - ‍EXPECTS A TOTAL GROSS BACKLOG ASSOCIATED WITH TIME CHARTER OF UP TO $103.8 MILLION​

* DRYSHIPS INC - COMPANY EXPECTS A TOTAL GROSS BACKLOG ASSOCIATED WITH THIS TIME CHARTER OF UP TO $103.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: