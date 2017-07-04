FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Dryships believes recently filed derivative lawsuit, motion for temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction are without merit
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 4, 2017 / 10:04 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Dryships believes recently filed derivative lawsuit, motion for temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction are without merit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc:

* Dryships inc. Believes that recently filed derivative lawsuit and motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to suspend further issuances of common shares below a certain price are without merit

* Dryships Inc - ceo and chairman of co's board Economou have been named as defendants in lawsuit filed in high court of republic of marshall islands

* Lawsuit alleges breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, and conflict of interest

* Co and management have reviewed complaint and motion and believe them to be "without merit"

* Dryships - plaintiff seeks temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction to suspend issuances of common shares by co at price below specified by plaintiff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.